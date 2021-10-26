Majority of women cite coercive control as reason for their divorce or separation

The majority of women in a new study cited coercive control as the main reason for seeking a separation or divorce.

The same research also indicates that an inconsistent or ad hoc approach is being taken in courts to allowing the voice of the child to be heard in such cases.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing study into the role of the voice of the child in family law cases show the majority of women respondents go to court for separation or divorce as a last resort.

According to the authors: "Some women in the survey expressed strong views in relation to court processes believing that they are in itself 'abusive' and that it facilitates abusive behaviour."

The research began last summer and is being conducted by Dr Simone McCaughren and Dr Stephanie Holt of Trinity College Dublin and Dr Aisling Parkes of University College Cork, assisted by Tarini Naidu Vakamulla.

Preliminary findings based on the experiences of 40 women were presented at the annual Social Work Conference at University College Cork. They include that the reasons given for separation/divorce are coercive control, domestic abuse, and adultery.

Those interviewed were aged 45-54 and had concluded their proceedings at least one year before participating in the research.

Those attending the conference heard that the responses from the interviewees indicated a very strong pattern of fear experienced during the legal process and that "fear was an emotion experienced for women in relation to the process, potential outcomes and environment".

Dr McCaughren told the Irish Examiner: "The survey results (to date) tell us that the majority of women cited coercive control as the main reason for seeking a separation or divorce."

She said there is empirical evidence that while domestic abuse is highly prevalent in the general population, it is even higher in families with children and is disproportionately high in private law child proceedings in the Family Courts.

Dr McCaughren said the feelings of fear include worry over potential intimidation by an ex-partner and fear of losing access or custody to their children.

"The majority of women said that their children’s input/views on their custody and access were not accurately communicated to the court," she said.

"Some reported that their children had no avenue to be heard while others reported that some of their children were given an opportunity to be heard while their other children were not.

There is a constitutional obligation to have children’s voices heard and they are not being met - the survey thus far highlights an ad hoc or inconsistent approach.

"There are factors associated with this but, as of yet, we do not know these."

Dr McCaughren said some women in the survey expressed strong views in relation to court processes believing that they are in itself 'abusive' and that it facilitates abusive behaviour.

The survey is continuing into November and a second phase will begin next year, with details available at onefamily.ie.