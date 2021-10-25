Ireland's first two 'carbon budgets' aim to reduce greenhouse emissions by 51%

Proposals for the so-called ‘five-year carbon budgets’ have been submitted to the Government by climate advisors, outlining plans for a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has proposed Ireland’s first carbon budget programme, broken down into two five-year carbon budgets, to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

A provisional budget has also been set out for 2031 to 2035.

Carbon budgets were announced in October last year, and will include all greenhouse gases in each five-year cycle and will allocate emissions ceilings to the likes of motorists, households, farmers, businesses, and industry.

Ireland's newly enacted Climate Act requires all carbon budgets to be in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Therefore, the first two carbon budgets in the programme provide for a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the state by 2030 relative to 2018 as set out in the Climate Act, the council said.

The carbon budget for the period 2021-2025 aims to reduce emissions by 4.8% on average annually for five years, while the second budget from 2026-2030 will look to up that annual reduction to 8.3%.

The third - as yet provisional - carbon budget is consistent with the Government’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050, the CCAC said.

This marks the first step in the overall process.

Environmental group Friends of the Earth said the carbon budgets signal the “start of the most rapid and radical change in the Irish economy and society in our lifetimes”.

Once the carbon budget programme proposed by the CCAC has been adopted by the Government and the Oireachtas, Mr Ryan will prepare individual emissions ceilings for each sector of the economy in consultation with other relevant ministers, the CCAC said.

Because most of 2021 has already passed, time is of the essence to begin plans to reduce emissions in each sector, the council said.

There is an "urgent and immediate action by all of Government" to enable infrastructure and policies supporting the plan, it added.

Chair of the CCAC, Marie Donnelly, said: “The proposed carbon budgets will have an impact on society and the economy but allow us to act on climate change in a planned and organised way.

“The budget is based on the best available science and defines an appropriate and necessary path to addressing the climate challenge. Many of the changes required now will only have a real impact on emissions in the second period.

“Now is the time to put policies and supports in place that will help those people, communities and businesses that will be impacted by the significant changes we need to make to how we live, work and travel.”

Ms Donnelly said the carbon budgets alone are not the solution.

“The carbon budgets provide a framework, but it will ultimately fall to each sector of our economy to create their own pathways and solutions to reduce their emissions within that framework.”

Friends of the Earth director, Oisín Coghlan, said: “If you think of Whitaker and Lemass, free second-level education, joining the EU, or the referendums of the last decade, the transformation we are now embarking on is all of those things rolled into one, and more.

Pitting sectors like agriculture, transport, and home heating against each other will distract from the real target of a cleaner, healthier, safer future, he said.

“If we fail we will all be losers, facing accelerating climate breakdown with all the costs and destruction that will bring.

“It will not be a perfectly smooth reduction pathway from 2018 to 51% carbon savings by 2030. The average year-on-year savings in the first five-year Budget to 2025 is just under 5%, while the average year-on-year savings in the second five year Budget will be 8.3%.

“This represents a just about acceptable degree of “backloading” as it has been called. This is not the same thing as delaying action, it’s simply a reflection of the fact that new policies take time to have an impact.”