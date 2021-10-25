Woman, 20s, seriously injured following motorcycle hit-and-run

Woman, 20s, seriously injured following motorcycle hit-and-run
Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 12:25
Caitlín Griffin

A young woman has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run motorcycle collision in Dublin.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.15pm on Sunday, October 25, on Priorswood Road, Dublin 17, where a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian in her 20s.

The woman is currently being treated for serious injuries in Beaumont Hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle failed to remain at the scene.

Diversions are currently in place to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling near Priorswood Road on Sunday night between 11pm and 11.20pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

