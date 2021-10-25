'I'm the one banging on about security but the scammers fooled me'

The public is being advised to be 'paranoid' with all internet transactions as the number of scams continues to soar.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Dean Kerins, is encouraging people to just pick up the phone and verify any texts or emails and never to click on links or give out personal details.

The advice comes after businesswoman Sinead C Kavanagh said 'under her mattress was looking more secure' for her money when she was targeted by fraudsters.

Sinead who operates The Holistic Parent in Navan, Co Meath, said she clicked on the link when the text popped up on her trusted bank alert messaging list.

"I was driving when I heard the alert so I pulled up at the side of the road and read the text which appeared among the trusted messages you get from your bank regarding your account," Sinead said.

"I was a bit distracted and just didn't think. It stated an attempt to log in from a new device had been detected.

"As I'd just returned from holidays, where I'd used my card most of the time, I was caught off guard."

I clicked on the link and it directed me to a screen that was the mirror of the authentic banking screen.

"It asked me for three of my pin numbers, which is normal.

"However then it said the numbers weren't valid and to put in my six code digits. When I saw that, I just knew something was going on and rang the bank straight away," she said.

"I'm normally very careful about these things. I'm the one banging on to people all the time about security but I got caught.

"I trusted the message because it came through on a trusted bank number.

"I quickly moved all funds from the account in question but was on the phone to the bank for one hour and 40 minutes and no one could assure me that my account was secured.

"In addition, the person I talked to couldn't give me her details so I wasn't 100% sure even if the person I was talking to was actually from the bank."

We are relying and trusting big corporations with our money in so many ways and they can't seem to guarantee it won't be stolen.

"How did these scammers even get my phone number in the first place?" Sinead asked. "The mattress is looking more and more secure as time goes on."

Sgt Kerins says that at a time when scams are growing more and more common, you have to be careful with every transaction you make.

"The scammers are getting better and the scams are getting more sophisticated almost on a daily basis," Sgt Kerins said.

"They are changing their ability to manipulate people and more and more scams will come on board in the run-up to Christmas as people carry out more transactions online.

"You can get caught, even if distracted for a minute."

At this stage you almost have to be paranoid with everything.

"Don't click on a link, don't give personal details and if you are unsure about anything, pick up the phone and check," Sgt Kerins said.

"If in any doubt, kill the transaction straight away.

"If you are having work done at home and get a changed invoice, check it. Don't take anything for granted.

"It only takes a minute to click on a link and lose your money — and it only takes a minute to pick up the phone and validate any transaction request."

"There are certain people going to get caught and only because the scammers are so good.

"The numbers scammed aren't high but the rewards for scammers are; one hit could net them thousands."