Syndicate of 47 workers to share €595k lotto windfall

A syndicate of employees in a Mayo healthcare plant are delighted with their ‘healthy’ €595,521 windfall in Saturday night’s Lotto.

The syndicate, comprising 47 people, work at the Baxter Healthcare Plant in Castlebar.

Celebrations so far have been mostly centred on the village of Turlough, four miles from Castlebar, where the winning Quick Pick was purchased in the local XL Store.

The big win has been confirmed by locals and celebrations got underway in the Turlough Inn pub at around 10.30pm on Saturday night when news broke of the bonanza. An 80th birthday celebration was underway for a local man at the time.

“News of the big win certainly added spice to the night,” said a man who attended the party.

“The whole village is buzzing, everybody is absolutely delighted.”

Syndicate members will collect over €12,000 each, not a life-changing amount, but still significant.

“It will make life a little easier for those involved,” said Michael Barrett who runs the Turlough XL Store with his wife, Attracta.

Quick Pick selection

A Quick Pick selection in the Turlough shop purchase netted the Match 5 Plus Bonus prize in Saturday night’s draw.

A second Quick Pick, bought elsewhere in the country, landed a similar amount.

This is the first big Lotto win for the Turlough XL Store although it has landed a number of smaller lottery prizes over the years.

“It’s absolutely brilliant news. We are delighted," said Ms Barrett.

Syndicate members say they are looking forward to travelling to National Lottery Headquarters later in the week to cash in on their good fortune.

There was no winner of Saturday night's record €19.6m jackpot.

The top prize, if won, would have been the highest jackpot in the history of the game in Ireland by some margin.

The jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday, June 9, with the last eight National Lottery games failing to produce an outright winner.

The amount is so high that it has now been capped, meaning no additional money can be added to the pot until it has been won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will instead be distributed to the next prize tier in which there is a winner.

Next Wednesday will see the same record-breaking amount up for grabs in the main draw.