'These figures are stark': Number of Covid patients in ICU highest in seven months

The Chief Medical Officer is urging people to be cautious over the bank holiday weekend as the Covid situation worsens.

It is after 2,466 new Covid cases were confirmed yesterday - the highest in nine months.

The five-day moving average has risen to 2,123 following a 26% increase in the past week.

There are 457 Covid patients in hospital with 90 in intensive care - the highest since March.

Dr Tony Holohan called on individuals to know and act on the basic measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 and said that if people feel unsafe in an environment they should leave.

As nightclubs have reopened and many people will be gathering together over the long weekend, Dr Martin Daly, a former president of the Irish Medical Organisation, says people should be careful when socialising.

"People need to be advised that these figures are stark. There has been a surge in the number of infections from September into October," he said.

"I would advise people to take personal responsibility over and above the rules that have been set out by Government."

Dr Daly said people need to continue to exercise caution in relation to infection controls such as wearing masks in congregated areas.

Varadkar: Covid-19 will be with us forever

There has been an increase in the number of people signing up to receive a Covid-19 vaccine with over 7,000 people opting in over the past four days.

The HSE said the move marks a big increase on recent weeks when there was an average of 800-1,000 per day.

Over the bank holiday weekend, nearly 40 walk-in clinics are operating throughout the country.

The HSE's vaccination lead, Damien McCallion, said he is pleased with the upward trend this week.

Mr McCallion said they are trying to encourage as many people as possible to come forward for the jab.

"If you are unvaccinated, come forward because vaccinations do work. They are mitigating against the risk of people ending up in hospital and in intensive care as well as mortality," he said.

The impact case numbers are having on the hospital system is worrying, Mr McCallion said, a concern which is shared by the Tánaiste.

Leo Varadkar said he is worried for people working in the health service and the pressures they and patients will face.

"As you know, I have a lot of friends and family who work in the health service so I am concerned for them and the pressures that they are going to face and that patients are going to face as well over the next couple of weeks," he said.

However, the Tánaiste said there comes a point when people will need to learn to live with the virus and he believes now is that time.

Mr Varadkar said Covid-19 is going to become an endemic virus, perhaps seasonal in nature, and it will be with us forever.