Philip Cairns: Renewed appeal for info on 35th anniversary of disappearance

Gardaí have appealed for information on missing Dublin boy Philip Cairns ahead of the 35th anniversary of his disappearance.

Philip went missing on the afternoon of October 23, 1986, as he walked to his school at Coláiste Éanna in Ballyoran.

Despite a lengthy investigation trying to establish his whereabouts, he has never been located.

Gardaí said that there may be people who have information who may now be able to come forward with it.

Philip left his school at 12.50pm and walked the short distance to his home at Ballyroan Road in Rathfarnham.

At 1.30pm, he gathered up his schoolbag and left his house to return to school. That was the last his family ever saw of Philip. He was 13 when he disappeared.

Six days after he went missing, Philip’s schoolbag was found in a laneway near the school. This laneway links Ann Devlin Road and Ann Devlin Drive. Some of Philip’s books were missing from the bag.

Philip was described as being 5’2” in height, with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing his Coláiste Éanna school uniform, a grey jacket with black shoulder corners, grey school trousers, grey shirt and school pullover.

Gardaí have now renewed their appeal to the public for information.

Gardaí believe there may be people who have information in relation to Philips’ disappearance or Philip’s school bag and for whatever reason did not come forward.

Following the passage of time and changing circumstances these people may now be in a position to assist gardaí.

A statement added that there may also be people who were young at the time of Philips’ disappearance and not in a position to provide gardaí with information, who may now be able to come forward.

“An Garda Síochána want to reassure anyone who comes forward that they will be treated sensitively and discreetly by investigating Gardaí, Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation,” said the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.