€6.9m worth of cigarettes seized in Dublin 

More than nine million cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port today.
The cigarettes had an estimated retail value of €6.9m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €5.4m.
The seizure was the result of routine profiling and was made with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Kelly.
The consignment of illegal cigarettes were branded ‘Kingdom’ and originated in Bulgaria.
A statement revealed that investigations are ongoing.
The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.