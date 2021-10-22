€6.9m worth of cigarettes seized in Dublin 

€6.9m worth of cigarettes seized in Dublin 

More than nine million cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port.

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 18:02
Steve Neville

More than nine million cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port today.

The cigarettes had an estimated retail value of €6.9m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €5.4m.

The seizure was the result of routine profiling and was made with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Kelly.

The consignment of illegal cigarettes were branded ‘Kingdom’ and originated in Bulgaria.

A statement revealed that investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.

More in this section

Covid Media Briefing Wednesday 20th October 2021 'If it feels like an unsafe environment, leave' warns CMO as 2,466 new cases confirmed
Tusla's chief social worker says Ireland needs to recruit more Tusla's chief social worker says Ireland needs to recruit more
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after young woman struck in face by firework Gardaí appeal for witnesses after young woman struck in face by firework
€6.9m worth of cigarettes seized in Dublin 

Tickets to be needed for nightclubs with guidelines to be reviewed in three weeks

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices