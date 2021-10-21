'For as long as she could, she stayed': Hospital CEO pays touching tribute to nurse 

The CEO of a Dublin hospital has paid a touching tribute to a nurse who passed away.

Daphne Compay, a clinical nurse manager at the Royal Hospital Donnybrook, was hailed for her skills and care.

Ms Compay lived in Kimmage and was born in Cebu City in the Philippines.

Conor Leonard took to social media to praise his former staff member.

'She stayed'

“In the noughties, when the hospital was on its knees for nursing staff, she brought from the Philippines her skills, her smile and her laughter and she stayed,” Mr Leonard wrote.

“In the years of the tiger she might have emigrated as colleagues did, but she stayed. When the cancer first came and so cruelly attacked, she stayed. When she couldn’t lift and turn and physically care in the same way, she found new roles to thrive in and she stayed.

“When the crash came and pay was cut, she stayed. When the Beast from the East came and we slept on the hospital floors, to make sure there would be care for patients in the morning, she stayed. When the cancer came back and started to spread, for as long as she could, she stayed.

“When Covid came and once again we were on our knees for staff, again she rolled up her sleeves for support duties, remotely, and she stayed. For as long as she could, she stayed.

“And when her body gave up and she couldn’t stay, in our thoughts and our prayers, she stayed. Today, when the time has come for her to finally leave The Royal and we say goodbye, she will stay.

In the noughties, when the hospital was on its knees for nursing staff, she brought from the Philippines her skills, her smile and her laughter and she stayed. In the years of the tiger she might have emigrated as colleagues did, but she stayed. When the cancer first came and so pic.twitter.com/IpTnKs2zRq — Conor Leonard (@5x4x3x) October 21, 2021

“Be assured, in our hearts, she will stay. Farewell, and thank you Daphne. RIP CNM Daphne Compay (née Iratogotia) 1974-2021. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Ms Compay is survived by her parents, her brother and a niece and nephew.