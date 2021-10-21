More Irish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

More Irish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)
Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 18:02
Dominic McGrath, PA

Sixteen Irish citizens and their families have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed on Thursday that another 16 Irish people, alongside their dependents, had been evacuated from Kabul Airport to Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The evacuation took place on Wednesday night.

On Twitter, Mr Coveney said: “We are assisting them on their onward journey home to Ireland.”

Mr Coveney thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar for the support.

The evacuation is the latest instance of the Irish Government working with Qatar to evacuate citizens.

Earlier this month, 15 citizens and 10 dependents travelled from Kabul to Doha on a specially organised flight with the support of Qatar.

Officials have been working to evacuate Irish citizens in Kabul and Afghanistan, since the collapse of the Afghan government and the takeover by the Taliban in August.

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen
Covid Media Briefing Wednesday 20th October 2021 2,029 new Covid cases as CMO warns of 'significant increase in transmission'
White winter ahead: Meteorologists predict bouts of cold air and snow  White winter ahead: Meteorologists predict bouts of cold air and snow 
AfghanistanPlace: Republic of Ireland
More Irish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Socially distanced queuing at bars to be allowed under reopening guidelines

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices