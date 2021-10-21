Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Dublin.

Ali Brdar, 15, was last seen in the Hartstown area of Dublin 15 on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí and Ali's family are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being around 5’8” in height with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Ali was wearing a school uniform – a turquoise jumper and grey trousers with black Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.