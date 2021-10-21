British ambassador thanks Irish public for show of solidarity after Amess killing

British ambassador thanks Irish public for show of solidarity after Amess killing

21.10.2021 BRITISH AMBASSADOR TO ADDRESS OIREACHTAS MEMBERS AT MASS FOR SIR DAVID AMESS MP. The British Ambassador H.E. Paul Johnston joined the Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail and other members of the Oireachtas on Thursday at a special mass for murdered British MP Sir David Amess. The mass took place at lunchtime in St Teresa's Church Clarendon St Dublin. Pic shows a man taking a moment in front of a picture of murdered MP Sir David Amess after the special mass in St Teresa's Church Clarendon St on Thursday. Pic John Mc Elroy. NO REPRO FEE. Further Info: Ronan Mullen 087-2446911

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 16:55
Elaine Loughlin

The British ambassador to Ireland has thanked the Irish public and politicians for the solidarity shown in the wake of the killing of British MP David Amess.

Speaking at a special Mass today, attended by members of the Oireachtas including the Ceann Comhairle and education minister Norma Foley, British ambassador Paul Johnston thanked those in attendance for their "poignant and moving expression of shared grief and shock".

British ambassador Paul Johnston talking to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl before the special Mass got under way. Picture: John Mc Elroy
British ambassador Paul Johnston talking to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl before the special Mass got under way. Picture: John Mc Elroy

Mr Johnson said the Conservative MP, who died after being stabbed at a meeting in his Essex constituency, had campaigned on many issues relating to women and children.

Among his many other interests, Sir David was an associate member of the British Irish Parliamentary Assembly, and as such, had a direct connection with the Oireachtas and with Ireland," he said.

Citing the tributes paid to the murdered politician, who had served as a member of parliament for almost four decades, he said the messages of sorrow and solidarity expressed in the Dáil and Seanad this week had been "deeply appreciated".

"Sir David was murdered in a shocking act of violence, violating the sanctity of the Church in which he was killed as he conducted the constituency surgery that is so essential to representative democracy," he told the congregation.

"Sir David was a warm and kind man, well-liked by parliamentarians and staff alike. 

"He was, as has been said, a committed Catholic, and his faith sustained him throughout his life and his public service in forming his political convictions, and his concern for the vulnerable.

"He was also a family man, and our condolences go to his wife Julia and to their five children.

They have lost a devoted and loving husband and father, and I'm sure they will be most touched by the gesture of sorrow, solidarity and support that you have collectively shown us all today."

Australian ambassador Gary Gray also attended today's service.

Read More

Theresa May: Every MP has lost a friend following murder of David Amess

More in this section

Micheál Martin says not all hospitality sectors can expect same guidelines  Micheál Martin says not all hospitality sectors can expect same guidelines 
Unhappy teenage girl measuring waist in mirror Just three beds available for young people suffering from eating disorders
Tusla still depends on obsolete computer system after HSE cyberattack Tusla still depends on obsolete computer system after HSE cyberattack
Person: Paul JohnstonPerson: David AmessPerson: Norma Foley
British ambassador thanks Irish public for show of solidarity after Amess killing

White winter ahead: Meteorologists predict bouts of cold air and snow 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices