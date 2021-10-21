Golfgate scoop among 10 journalism award nominations for 'Irish Examiner'

The Irish Examiner's coverage of Golfgate has received a Scoop of the Year Nomination. Picture: Harry Burton.

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 15:40
Steve Neville

The Irish Examiner’s work on Golfgate and the Mother and Baby Homes scandal has been recognised as it earned 10 nominations in the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards.

The Irish Examiner's work on Mother and Baby Homes and Bessborough saw the paper earn a nomination in the Campaigning Journalism category while the cover dedicated to the memory of those who died in the Cork institution has been nominated for Front Page of the Year.

Political Correspondent Aoife Moore has been nominated for Political Journalist of the Year, while Ms Moore and Paul Hosford have earned a Scoop of the Year nomination for their work on the Golfgate scandal.

It saw a number of political and well-known figures in attendance at a golf event in August 2020 that breached Covid-19 regulations. It eventually led to a number of resignations, including former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Dara Calleary, was had been Agriculture Minister at the time.

The cover of the Irish Examiner on January 13, 2021, was in memory of the children who died in Bessborough Mother and Baby Home. It has been nominated for Fornt Page of the Year.

Liz Dunphy’s work on reporting the stories of Clarissa and Coco’s Law has seen her nominated for Broadsheet Feature Writer of the Year.

In 2013, Clarissa’s father Martin drowned the 3-year-old and then himself. Eight years after her daughter’s tragic death, her mother Rebecca Saunders told their story. The story of Clarissa has also been nominated for Podcast of the Year.

Nicole ‘Coco’ Fox died by suicide at the age of 21 after years of physical and online abuse. Her mother, Jackie, fought for a new anti-online bullying law and in February, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee commenced Coco’s Law.

The Irish Examiner’s investigative work has been recognised with two nominations in the Investigative Journalism category.

Mostafa Darwish special report into deaths in direct provision and Cianan Brennan’s work investigating ventilators that the HSE paid for in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic but never used have both been nominated.

Mr Darwish’s report has also been nominated in the Video Journalism category.

Finally, IrishExaminer.com has also received a nomination for Best Digital News Coverage.

Speaking about the awards, which are sponsored by the National Lottery, NewsBrands Ireland CEO Ann Marie Lenihan said the entries "reflect a remarkable year of brilliant journalism produced by our member news publishers". 

"Our members produce a diverse array of journalism with different audiences and views, but all share a commitment to responsible journalism whose reason for being is to probe, to inform, to educate, and to entertain."

The overall Journalist of the Year will be announced at that event.

- JournalismAwards.ie



