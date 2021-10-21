70% of Irish arts workers experience harm in the workplace, survey shows

A new report on the workplace experiences of those in the arts sector has revealed a “culture of acquiescence and acceptance”, as 70% of those surveyed indicated they had experienced some type of harm.

'Speak Up: A Call for Change' reveals the findings of a survey commissioned by the Irish Theatre Institute of more than 1,100 arts workers. Respondents said within their work lives they experienced bullying (51%), humiliation (43%), harassment (23%), sexual harassment (21%), sexual assault (6%) and assault (4%).

While 70% of respondents indicated they experienced some type of harm, 53% said they had witnessed it happening to others. Only 15% of respondents said they had never experienced or witnessed any such issues in the workplace.

The data found women were 3.5 times more likely to experience sexual harassment than male respondents, twice as likely to experience sexual assault, and more likely than men to experience harm across all categories.

Freelancers were found to be more likely to face harmful workplace experiences than those who are not freelance, and were almost twice as likely to experience sexual harassment.

Perpetrators of these behaviours were more likely to be men (67%) than women (42%). Some 46% of respondents indicated the perpetrator was a senior member of staff, while 33% said the perpetrator was their manager or boss.

Some 36% of respondents did not feel comfortable looking for support to deal with their experience, while 35% were not aware of any supports.

Cultural change

The report made several recommendations, including engaging sectoral leaders to speak out about the need for cultural change, strengthening reporting and support systems, and pursuing punitive consequences and accountability for non-compliance.

“The lived experiences reported in the survey are unacceptable and demonstrate an urgent need for action. It is our hope that this report will contribute to meaningful change across all sectors of the arts,” said Siobhán Bourke and Jane Daly, of the Irish Theatre Institute.

Launching the report, Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin said she was “distressed” by the findings.

"There are layers of disturbing elements that emerge from the survey," she said.

The majority of the instances reported took place in the workplace and perpetrators are reported to hold positions of authority with often no consequences for those who harm others in the arts sector.

"I want to assure all of the respondents to the survey that their voices are heard. I will work with and fund the Irish Theatre Institute and other agencies to implement the changes needed to provide safe working conditions for artists and arts workers,” she said.

Spokesperson for Safe Arts of Ireland, an activist group founded to raise awareness about sexual abuses and misconduct in the arts, Kathy D’Arcy said they were “saddened, but not at all surprised” by the results of this survey.

“Arts workers are victimised and exploited, and their welfare and ability to earn a living taken away, on an ongoing and completely unacceptable basis in Ireland. Now that the minister has hard evidence, we await meaningful action which needs to be put in place as a matter of urgency in consultation with arts workers themselves,” she said.