Private security may have role in Covid cert checking – Varadkar

The Government is looking at what role private security could play in implementing Covid vaccine certs in pubs and restaurants.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the press that gardaí may also have a role to play.

“We're looking over options, and obviously the gardaí can be involved because it is a criminal offence not to enforce the law,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also said the Government was looking at "involving private security agencies as well, because they're involved in regulating bouncers, people at the door and they're right there in the evening so they might be part of the solution".

“But really what I would say to the industry is: ‘You've been closed for 500-600 days, and we want to get you to stay open.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. File picture: Julien Behal

Mr Varadkar encouraged pubs, bars, and restaurants to enforce the checking of Covid passes.

"The best way to do that is by making sure that you run a good house, and that means enforcing the Covid pass," he said.

“As well as restaurants, bars, we need to say to staff, make sure you check my pass because if you have staff are not checking passes, they're not running a safe shop, they're putting their own business at risk.”

Mr Varadkar said he could not “say for sure” which agency would do that.

New inspectors for both the Health and Safety Authority and Workplace Relations Commission had been hired, he said.

"The gardaí have a role to play as well. We're also examining the role of the private security authority, insurance and spot checks. That has to be done.”

Bank holiday

The Tánaiste added the new Covid-linked bank holiday would not be this year.

“It’s still under consideration,” he said.

“I think it's fair to say it's not going to be this year, because the pandemic is still raging.

“ I think if we have this additional public holiday we'll have to give people some notice, as they go organise their shift patterns or book a weekend away whatever they want to do.

“So, that’s still under consideration.

“February or a double bank holiday in March, no decision is made on that because that's the priority at the moment as you can imagine is getting open, staying open, staying safe, managing the pandemic and after a focus on momentum, it seems to me that a public holiday would be premature at this stage.

"I think a day of remembrance, a day of recognition for those who've done so much would be appropriate, but unfortunately there are still people dying from Covid and there's still people who are giving so much so at the moment I think that might be premature.”