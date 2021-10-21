HSE data shows 15 outbreaks of Covid in schools last week

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 12:13
Jess Casey

New data shows that 28 outbreaks have been recorded in schools since the testing and tracing of asymptomatic children stopped last month, compared to 179 in the three weeks prior.

Figures published by the HSE show that 15 outbreaks were recorded in schools by public health teams across the country last week. This compares to three the week before, and 10 during week 39, where data collection ended on October 2.

Between September 5 and September 25, 179 outbreaks were recorded.  On Monday, September 27, the automatic contact tracing for asymptomatic cases of children ceased. 

The school outbreaks recorded by the HSE since September 26 involved 140 cases. In the three weeks prior, more than 900 cases were linked to 179 school outbreaks.

The 15 new outbreaks reported in schools last week involved 80 confirmed linked cases. This included six outbreaks in primary schools, seven in special education schools, one in a post-primary school, and one in a non-specified school.

At least one school outbreak was recorded by each public health department last week, bar HSE Public Health South East.

Ten outbreaks in creches were also recorded last week. This compares to two the week prior, and 22 the week ending on October 2. 

There were a further 34 outbreaks recorded in workplaces last week, involving 120 confirmed linked cases. This includes seven in food production and processing, three in construction, one in meat production and processing, 20 in other workplace types, and three in unspecified workplaces.

Last week 11 new nursing home outbreaks were also reported with 108 confirmed linked cases.

There were also 13 new acute hospital outbreaks reported with 86 confirmed linked cases, and 10 new residential institution outbreaks reported with 50 confirmed linked cases. All 10 outbreaks were in centres for disabilities.

