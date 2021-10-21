'Long overdue' changes to maternity restrictions to be implemented from next month 

New guidance has been issued to allow access to maternity services for partners in what has been described as “the most significant progression” in over one year of campaigning.

The latest changes issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) include access for a nominated support partner in maternity services from 8am to 9pm.

The guidance from the HPSC will be implemented from 1 November and will see that a nominated support partner has open access between the hours each day.

The same level of access applies to single rooms and multi-bed areas.

Maternity care campaigner, Linda Kelly said the changes are “long overdue” and “very welcome”.

She described the revised guidelines as “the most significant progression on the issue of better maternity care and partner access” since they began campaigning in September 2020.

“What it means is that right across the country in all hospitals that provide maternity services, partner access can be allowed between 8am and 9pm every day for inpatients,” she said.

Ms Kelly noted the relief among pregnant people and their partners.

It has made a massive difference for women and their families.

The #BetterMaternityCare campaign will meet with the HSE again next week.

“There is still the outstanding question of access to general antenatal appointments which carries greater risk because of the sheer numbers involved in antenatal clinics and we’re going to continue to engage with the HSE to make sure that we can find solutions to ensure that people can have partner access for appointments and that everybody attending is in a safe environment," added Ms Kelly.

The revised guidance describes a nominated support partner as playing “a central part" in supporting a person using maternity services.

“Limitations on access for nominated support partners should be the minimum required to manage infection prevention and control risks,” it states.

On arrival to a hospital in labour or for induction, a nominated support partner should be facilitated in accompanying the woman through the admission and initial assessment process.

Once the woman reaches her bed space or room, the nominated support partner should now have open access between 8 am and 9pm.

This is subject to “occasional requests” to step outside to facilitate specific clinical activities such as ward rounds.

Earlier this week, visitor restrictions changed at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), permitting partners to visit patients from 7am to 11pm every day.