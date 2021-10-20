Expectant fathers allowed back to Rotunda maternity appointments

Expectant fathers will once again be able to attend key appointments from next Monday at Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital.

The country’s oldest maternity hospital has said as it enters the next stage of living with the Covid-19 pandemic, it is looking "forward and planning to return to 'pre-Covid' access in a safe way for all our patients and their partners".

The news comes amid strong criticism of some hospitals for ignoring or dismissing government calls to allow partners to attend over several months.

Other maternity hospitals which have also refused to adhere to the government calls are also moving to ease restrictions.

The Rotunda said that from next Monday, partners will be able to attend booking visit appointments, and appointments in its high-risk clinic.

From November 1, the hospital, which was founded in the 1740s, said it will also remove remaining restrictions for partners for other antenatal outpatient appointments.

However, it said that many of its outpatient areas are in older buildings with very small waiting areas, so in order to assist in managing potential overcrowding in those areas, the hospital is strongly encouraging patients to attend routine outpatient appointments alone.

Expectant mothers are advised to only bring an accompanying partner for occasional visits, such as if they have a complicated or special issue to discuss with their care team.

In times when there is high footfall, partners may be asked to wait outside the building until called to the consultation room.

“It is still essential that all patients and nominated companions must wear a face-covering, except when the woman is in labour.

"Visiting by children or by extended family members is still not possible. Only the nominated companion/partner will be allowed to visit,” the hospital said.

“We have already restored access similar to pre-pandemic levels in most areas of the hospital, including early pregnancy scans, anomaly scans, the emergency and assessment unit, and our inpatient wards,” the hospital added.

The Rotunda delivers about 8,500 babies every year, more than any other hospital.

In guidance to its expectant parents, it strongly encourages all patients to avail of Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and to talk to a midwife or doctor if they have any concerns about vaccination.

It said the vaccine is safe in pregnancy, and is the best way to protect mother and baby against the very serious risks of Covid-19 infection.