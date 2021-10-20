'I’ll kill ye stone dead' - Corkman said to have threatened girls after firing gun in the air

Cork District Court heard that Gerard O’Reilly is accused of discharging a firearm in the Watergrasshill area at 6pm on April 5 and making the death threat to three girls. File photo: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 17:09
Liam Heylin

Three girls were frightened when a man in the middle of a field allegedly fired a shotgun in the air and then pointed the weapon at them shouting, “I’ll kill ye stone dead”. 

That was the allegation at the centre of a case against 58-year-old Gerard O’Reilly of Mitchellsfort, Watergrasshill, County Cork, before Cork District Court.

O’Reilly is accused of discharging a firearm in the Watergrasshill area at 6pm on April 5 and making the death threat to three girls.

Sergeant John Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher that the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case could be dealt with by summary jurisdiction at Cork District Court.

The alleged facts of the case were outlined so that the judge could also decide if he wished to accept jurisdiction for the case.

“It is alleged that at around 6pm on April 5, three youths were present in a field in the Watergrasshill area walking towards a gate. They could see a male in the field.

“All three could see that Mr O’Reilly had a shotgun and he discharged a shot in the air. He then pointed the shotgun at them and said, ‘I’ll kill ye stone dead.’ 

“They all felt scared and that their lives were in danger,” Sgt Kelleher said. The judge said he would accept jurisdiction to hear the case at Cork District Court.

The two charges

The first charge against him stated that on April 5 at Mitchellsfort, Watergrasshill, he discharged a firearm being reckless as to whether any person was injured or not, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

He was also charged that he made a threat to three girls that he would kill them or cause them serious harm.

Judge Kelleher agreed to direct the gardaí to send a copy of prosecution statements to defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan.

The case was adjourned until November to allow time for that to happen.

#Courtsthreat to killPlace: WatergrasshillPlace: Cork
