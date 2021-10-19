Q&A: What are the new rules for e-scooters and e-bikes?

Olympic hockey players Nicci Daly and Lena Tice on Superpedestrian e-scooters. Picture: Maxwells

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 22:05
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The Government has published legislation which will legalise the use of e-scooters and electric bikes on the roads.

The Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 will update existing legislation and create a new class of vehicle called powered personal transporters, including e-scooters and electric bikes.

What does the Bill mean for owners?

For owners of these vehicles, the bill means a more regulated framework around the ownership and operation of them. It will allow Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan define speed limits and rules around operation in public places as the bill progresses through the Oireachtas.

Will it mean motor tax for owners?

While the bill does not specifically mention taxation, there is a section which will amend a section of the 1992 Finance Act and will not class powered personal transporters as mechanically propelled vehicles.

What about licences?

While no specific mention of licences is made in the bill as yet, there is a provision to allow the minister make changes to licence categories.

What is the definition of a powered personal transporters?

The legislation defines a powered personal transporter as being not over 55kg, designed for one person with speeds not below 6kph and above 25kph with "an electric motor having a maximum continuous rated power less than or equal to 0.25 kilowatts".

What rules will riders have?

They won't be allowed hitch rides on the back of other vehicles. The bill reads:

"A person on a powered personal transporter in a public place shall not hold on to any other vehicle which is in motion or hold on to any person or thing on, in, or attached to, any such vehicle."

Riders will also be committing an offence by using a phone or entertainment device while operating a powered personal transporter.

It will also be an offence to "supply" a vehicle to someone under the age of 16.

Councils will also be able to set a 20kph speed limit on certain roads, while powered personal transporters will be banned from motorways.

