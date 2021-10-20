Students should have 'stronger say' in Leaving Cert reform, principals group says

Students should continue to be given a stronger say in their Leaving Cert learning and assessment, according to the representative group for post-primary school principals.

Today, 700 school leaders from around the country will attend the first day of the annual National Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) conference, which will focus on reform of the senior cycle.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, is set to join the conference for an "open discussion" on the learnings from the pandemic and senior cycle reform this afternoon.

Over the past 18 months, the post-primary sector has demonstrated great adaptability, according to Rachel O’Connor, the incoming NAPD president.

“Through such adaption, we have learned that it is possible for our excellent teachers to assess their students, that entry to third level must be decoupled from terminal exam results, and most importantly, that students’ anxiety and stress were significantly reduced when they had options.

“At every stage during this process, students’ voices were heard and as we seek to progress reform of the senior cycle, the NAPD advocates strongly for students to continue to be given a stronger say in their learning and assessment.”

However, the pace of reform is “concerning”, she added.

“While school leaders acknowledge that the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic continue to impact how we deliver education in Ireland and will likely do so for some time to come, there must now be resources directed towards senior cycle reform with urgency.

“We cannot allow another academic year to slip past without progress and delivery. The time for action is now.”

Research carried out in 2018 by the NAPD found that 83% of students claimed that the Leaving Certificate examination in its traditional form was "not the best way to assess" their educational achievement.

In the same survey, 55% of parents were in favour of their children being assessed by their teacher, and a further 65% of teachers were in favour of comprehensive reform of the Leaving Certificate.