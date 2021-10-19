Truck driver, 60s, killed after vehicle veers into roadside ditch

The incident occurred on the N12 in Knockaconny.

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 17:27
Michelle McGlynn

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Monaghan this morning.

Reports of a tanker lorry that had veered off the road and collided through a roadside ditch were received by Gardaí at around 7.20am.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem is expected to take place.

The N12 at Knockaconny remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N12 in Knockaconny this morning between 7am and 7.30am, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage, to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Skeletal remains of six people found under Cork pub

