People with disabilities hardest hit by pandemic, reports reveal

People in residential services and day services already had poorer access to health, education, and employment.

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 00:30
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

People with disabilities were among the hardest hit by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated public health measures, and were often left feeling fearful, anxious, and alone.

The findings come from two reports published today based on work done over the first year of the pandemic by the National Advocacy Service (NAS) and the Patient Advocacy Service, outlining how people with disabilities also felt marginalised when it came to decision-making.

The first report looks at issues faced by people in residential services and day services, and found people who already had poorer access to health, education, and employment had these difficulties exacerbated during the pandemic.

"Residential settings have been particularly vulnerable to outbreaks of Covid-19, despite preventive measures," it said. 

"People with disabilities living in residential settings and attending day services have also been more likely to be impacted by the public health and other measures taken to reduce infection which restricted their access to supports, services and their community.

"The closure of day services has impacted heavily on adults with disabilities and continues to affect some people who still are waiting to go back to their service."

More pointedly, it said: "There has been an increase in mental health concerns for people with disabilities living in residential services due to restrictions in place.

People reported feelings of isolation, anxiety and fear and faced prolonged periods of time without direct contact with their family and loved ones.

It said the factors in this included poor communication of public health guidance to people living in residential services, visiting restrictions in residential services — which is continuing in some facilities — and the withdrawal of day services.

It also found that transport was only used for medical appointments and was not permitted for social outings, which had a "detrimental impact on the wellbeing and quality of life for people living in residential services".

Second report

The second report looked at ‘Access to Justice’ and ‘Decision-Making’ during the pandemic and found "people with disabilities are often not informed of, or included in making, decisions made about their own lives.

This became particularly evident during the pandemic when many decisions were being made on behalf of people with disabilities. 

The individual’s independent voice was not being heard and there had been no attempt to do so.

"Without the support of NAS, many people with disabilities were at risk of having their views overlooked or ignored altogether when it came to key decisions about the lives. It is imperative that health and social care providers engage with advocacy support for the person, particularly in cases where people may not be able to directly instruct their will and preferences."

The report said advocates have provided support in decision making and access to justice, including on decisions about consenting to the Covid-19 vaccine, Do Not Attempt Resuscitation (DNARs) orders in hospitals and nursing homes, with parents with a disability who may be engaged in legal childcare proceedings, and for those who are a Ward of Court and are subject of Ward of Court proceedings.

Recommendations include that the government ensures the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act 2015 is commenced and the Decision Support Service fully established, and that NAS should be adequately funded and resourced.

Fergus Finlay: It's inequality, not disability, that is holding back people like Calum Geary

