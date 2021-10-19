Gardaí investigating after man, 30s, killed in Meath crash

Gardaí in Co Meath are investigating after a man was killed in a road crash late on Monday evening.

The collision happened on the R147 in Carnaross in Kells shortly before 9.30pm.

A man in his 30s was killed after the car in which he was travelling struck the back of a truck that was parked on the roadside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The road is currently closed between Kells and Virginia to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward with any information they have.

They are asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 92 80820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.