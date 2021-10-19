Gardaí investigating after man, 30s, killed in Meath crash

Gardaí investigating after man, 30s, killed in Meath crash

The collision happened on the R147 in Carnaross in Kells shortly before 9.30pm on Monday evening.

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 07:26
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Co Meath are investigating after a man was killed in a road crash late on Monday evening.

The collision happened on the R147 in Carnaross in Kells shortly before 9.30pm.

A man in his 30s was killed after the car in which he was travelling struck the back of a truck that was parked on the roadside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The road is currently closed between Kells and Virginia to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward with any information they have.

They are asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 92 80820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Read More

Gardaí get 120 domestic abuse calls every day

More in this section

Covid outbreaks: Primary teachers demand return of contact tracing and rethink on face masks for kids Covid outbreaks: Primary teachers demand return of contact tracing and rethink on face masks for kids
Violence and harassment platform for higher education institutions launched Violence and harassment platform for higher education institutions launched
Continuation of Covid cert on the agenda as 1,578 Covid cases confirmed Continuation of Covid cert on the agenda as 1,578 Covid cases confirmed
Dennis Hutchings court case

Army veteran Dennis Hutchings dies while on trial for Troubles shooting

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices