Road safety a 'significant male problem' according to data, says RSA chief

There has been a significant increase in the number of drivers killed on the roads this year compared to 2020.

To date, 57 drivers have lost their lives on Irish roads compared to 48 during the same period last year - an increase of 19%.

While the lengthy lockdowns and travel restrictions of 2020 will have played a part in the figures for last year, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are concerned about the number of fatalities so far in 2021.

Following a "bad summer" for road safety, the number of deaths on the road overall this year stands at 111 with August registering the highest number of monthly fatalities (24) since June 2012 (26).

RSA Chief, Sam Waide said data shows that road safety is a significant male problem.

According to collision data, almost 80% of driver fatalities between 2016 and 2020 were male.

Launching a new national road safety enforcement operation targeting driver behaviour, Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said they are asking drivers to make a greater effort to stay safe over the coming months.

Last year, 33 people were killed on the road in the final three months of the year.

The campaign, Operation 'Teorainn', hopes to challenge males to examine their road behaviour and will focus on the four Lifesaver Offences - speeding, drink-driving/drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using mobile phones.

Learner and novice drivers will also be targeted as they will be reminded they are subject to a lower penalty point threshold than other drivers.

"If they accumulate seven points in a three year period they face disqualification for six months," said Mr Waide.

"It will also remind learner drivers that if they drive unaccompanied, they face two penalty points, an €80 fine and their car will be seized and impounded."

Another focus of Operation Teorainn will be rural road users. This year, 78% of fatalities have occurred on rural roads with a speed limit of 80kn/h or above.

Operation Teorainn is a nationwide multimedia operation and the RSA will support it with new radio and digita-led interventions.

"Every fatal or serious injury collision has a devastating impact on the family, friends and communities of the people involved," said Chief Supt Hennebry.

"Our roads are shared spaces, and we all have a duty of care, to ourselves and to others, to keep each and every road user safe."