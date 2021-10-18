Public backs campaign for online safety commissioner

The public demands better regulation of online platforms and services, according to new research commissioned by the Children’s Rights Alliance’s 1,2,3 Online Safety Campaign.

Tanya Ward, the rights alliance chief executive, said their research tells them the public has had enough of the light-touch regulation that currently exists for big tech, social media and online platforms and that an Online Safety Commissioner must be appointed to take swift action on complaints.

"These (survey) findings not only show support for online safety measures but demand for them. This is the public sending a clear message to the Government that they expect them to stand up to big tech and create laws that will ensure a safer online environment for themselves, for their children and for society as a whole," Ms Ward said.

She added it is "a damning reflection" of the motivations behind big tech companies when nine out of 10 people surveyed see increasing profits being more important to these companies than making their services safer for the people who use them.

Stand up to tech

Among the key findings were that 91% think the government should stand up to the big tech companies and set rules that protect the public from harmful or illegal use, while 86% claim that tech companies have too much power and influence over politics and law.

In total 81% maintained the government is too frightened of big tech companies to make effective laws to control them and a further 70% think the government should introduce laws to hold social media companies responsible for the content they allow on platforms.

“This research may only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the reality of people’s experience engaging with online platforms and services."

She said half of respondents said they were directly or indirectly affected by harmful use of online or social media, with one-in-five reporting they've been directly affected.

"With trust in legislation as an effective way to ensure platforms are held accountable. It's a clear opportunity for the Government’s Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill which is due for publication this term," Ms Ward said.

"However, if the bill is to live up to its name, it must include specific provisions for an Online Safety Commissioner with the ability and support to take swift action and a public complaints mechanism so people, particularly children and young people, don't have to place all their faith in the platforms to perform," she added.

In total, 78% of respondents believe it's important the commissioner has the power to have content or accounts removed and enforced by the courts.