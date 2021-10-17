Last orders: almost 350 pubs have closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

Nearly 350 pubs nationwide have closed since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, according to figures released on licence renewals by the Revenue Commissioners.

Both the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Licenced Vintners’ Association (LVA) said the 5% drop in pub licence renewals is a dramatic escalation in the crisis faced by pub owners, coming just before the government decides whether to remove all remaining Covid restrictions currently operated by the trade.

Just prior to the pandemic, there were 7,137 licenced pubs throughout the country. That has dropped to 6,788. The 349 pubs that have closed were in 25 counties.

Some 37 pubs shut in Cork, with the overall number declining from 910 to 873. In Dublin, 33 pubs closed, with the city and county now having 752 pubs, and in Kerry, the number dropped from 448 to 426. Donegal lost 33, decreasing from 367 to 334. By contrast, Co Monaghan, lost just two (99 to 97) and Co Sligo lost four going from 140 to 136.

In light of these new figures, both organisations say it's critically important restrictions on trading are removed as planned on October 22. By that date, nightclubs and late bars will have remained closed for 585 consecutive days since the outset of the pandemic.

Trade anxiety

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said to lose 5% of pubs in such a short timeframe is “unprecedented” and underlines how the pub trade bore the brunt of pandemic restrictions.

Mr Cribben said;

“In light of recent speculation about delaying the ending of restrictions, the news that pubs are closing across the country will only heighten anxiety in the trade. Uncertainty is a key factor in why so many pubs have closed so government must put an end to the crisis by announcing the easing of restrictions will proceed as planned."

LVA chief executive Donall O'Keeffe said losing so many pubs across the country indicates the magnitude of what’s happened to the pub trade since March 2020.

“These pubs closed even with the Government supports in place. We think the reopening of late-night hospitality, the return of the bar counter, the end of mandatory table service and a resumption of normal trading hours should proceed next Friday,” Mr O'Keeffe said.

“If access is limited to those who have been vaccinated, there is no justification for not proceeding the easing of the rest of the restrictions. With more than 90% of the adult population vaccinated and vaccine passes likely to remain in place, if we can’t allow hospitality to trade relatively normally now then when will we ever be able to?” he added.

Mr O'Keeffe said anticipation is high ahead of the anticipated lifting of restrictions next Friday for the simple reason that publicans are desperate to get back to normal trading.

“Many pubs and other hospitality businesses have been hanging on for this moment and any further delays will be a step too far for some. The government needs to recognise delays will push more businesses over the edge where they will join the 349 pubs that have already been lost during the course of the pandemic,” Mr. O’Keeffe said.