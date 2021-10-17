Irish Rail pays out almost €17,000 to passengers for late trains

More than 260 Irish Rail services have been at least an hour late during the past two years.

Figures from Iarnród Éireann reveal that 237 trains were at least 60 minutes behind schedule, while 28 were more than 120 minutes late.

Irish Rail had to pay out almost €17,000 to passengers and commuters for late trains, cancelled services, bridge strikes, and other operational hitches during 2020 and so far in 2021.

The rail operator said they had paid out €6,785 so far this year in refunds in 351 separate claims.

The majority, or 226 of the refunds, related to “train failure”, while timekeeping led to refunds in 62 separate cases.

Also logged were refunds for an incident on the line (26 cases), signal fault (19 refunds), track fault (7), security issue (7), bridge strike (3), and weather conditions (1).

Not all claims for refunds are paid, however, and of the 517 cases received so far this year — refunds have been issued thus far in only around two-thirds of cases.

This year’s figures appear on track to be broadly similar to claims in 2020 when 860 people sought a refund of the money they had paid for their ticket.

Of those, 467 — or around 54% — have been paid with the majority again relating to “train failure” and smaller numbers for timekeeping, signal faults, and incidents on the line.

Punctuality

Figures released by Irish Rail reveal that at least 90% of all services left within five or 10 minutes of their scheduled departure time both this year and last.

So far this year, services on the Midleton rail service in Cork have operated with 100% punctuality. High figures were also recorded on lines serving Cobh, Tralee, Limerick-Galway, Mallow-Cork, Limerick-Heuston, and Ballybrophy-Limerick, all of which had 98% punctuality rates or higher.

Services with the highest number of trains departing at least five or ten minutes late included the DART network serving Dublin and Wicklow with a rate of 92%.

The Belfast-Connolly Enterprise line also suffered a higher rate of delays than other services with punctuality levels recorded at 94%, with the same figure applying to the Northern Commuter service that runs on the same railway line.

A spokeswoman for Irish Rail said: “This year to date, we are exceeding our punctuality targets. As of October, 162,952 services operated within our Public Service Contract targets. This equates to 95.3% punctuality.

“This continues our consistent delivery of punctuality in excess of contractual targets, and we continue to work across our train operations and infrastructure teams to deliver the strongest possible performance standards to our customers.”