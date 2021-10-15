Gardaí ask for help in finding missing Dublin teen

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for help in finding a teenage girl missing from the Ballymun area.
Charmaine Kelly, 16, has been missing since early on Friday, October 15.
She is described as being around 5' 2" in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen she was wearing a black jacket and wine coloured ripped top.
Anyone with any information that could lead to Charmaine being found is asked to contact gardaí at Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.