Gardaí ask for help in finding missing Dublin teen

Gardaí ask for help in finding missing Dublin teen

Charmaine Kelly, 16, has been missing since early on Friday, October 15.

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 19:30

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for help in finding a teenage girl missing from the Ballymun area.

Charmaine Kelly, 16, has been missing since early on Friday, October 15.

She is described as being around 5' 2" in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket and wine coloured ripped top.

Anyone with any information that could lead to Charmaine being found is asked to contact gardaí at Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Lotto and EuroMillions jackpots both capped at €19m and €220m - the highest ever amounts Lotto and EuroMillions jackpots both capped at €19m and €220m - the highest ever amounts
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Public urged to work from home 'where possible' over winter as 1,914 new cases confirmed
Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney lived for music, mourners told Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney lived for music, mourners told
Gardaí ask for help in finding missing Dublin teen

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Dublin teenager

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices