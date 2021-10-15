Lotto and EuroMillions jackpots both capped at €19m and €220m - the highest ever amounts

Friday's EuroMillions' jackpot has reached a whopping €220m while Saturday's Lotto jackpot remains at a massive €19m

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 17:06
Greg Murphy

Lotto players are being urged to get their tickets early this weekend as both tonight's EuroMillions and Saturday's Lotto jackpots have been capped at their highest ever amounts.

Friday's EuroMillions' jackpot has reached a whopping €220m after reaching the cap following Tuesday night's draw.

The jackpot will now remain at €220m for up to four additional draws, with rollover money being added to the next prize-winning tier. 

However, if it's not won after the fifth draw, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner.

Meanwhile, Saturday night's National Lottery draw will mark the fifth time that the jackpot has remained capped at €19,060,800.

Similar to the EuroMillions, the funds that would normally go to the jackpot have been distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

Players are reminded that EuroMillions tickets must be bought before the 7.30pm cut-off this evening, while the deadline for National Lottery ticket sales is at 7.45pm on Saturday evening.

A National Lottery spokesperson said the "stakes are high for players dreaming big" this weekend.

“Could this be a truly record-breaking weekend for National Lottery players?" they said.

"Ahead of both draws, we are appealing to both EuroMillions and Lotto players to purchase their tickets early and to avoid queues where possible if purchasing in retail.”

TCD: 'Wealth of hidden wildlife' shows importance of biodiversity strategy

