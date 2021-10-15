Motorcyclist (20s) dead following collision in Dublin 

A man in his 20s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the R136 in Lucan, Co. Dublin on Thursday.

The collision occurred at approximately 8.25 pm and involved a car and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has now concluded and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to road users who were travelling on the road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.