Deaf children being denied constitutional right to an education, Dáil told

Deaf children being denied constitutional right to an education, Dáil told

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 18:19
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Deaf children are being "lost in the system" and denied their constructional right to education, the Dáil has heard.

The Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, has hit out at a number of Government departments for denying deaf children and adults their entitlements, claiming "they should know better".

The Irish Sign Language Act established in 2017 places a statutory duty on all public bodies to provide free interpretation for all statutory entitlements and services. However, this is still not being carried out.

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O'Sullivan said deaf children are being forced to interpret for their deaf classmates adding that it is "quite apparent that we the State have failed and are continuing to fail these families".

Raising the case of Calum Geary, from Ballyhooly, Co. Cork, who is profoundly deaf and has been without a classroom interpreter for four years, Mr O'Sullivan said: "People are being lost in the system and lost through the cracks, that's four years of his education that he will never get back.

"These children have constitutional rights, and the State has an obligation to provide appropriately trained personnel to impart knowledge and teach these wonderful children," the Cork North-Central TD said.

He added that although interpreters have a four-year degree from either Trinity College or DCU, they are paid the equivalent of an SNA.

"This is no way to detract from the excellent work that our SNAs do on a daily basis," he said, but added that the "harsh reality" is interpreters have trained for nearly as long as a fully-qualified teacher but receive far less when it comes to pay.

Ms Rabbitte said she commissioned a report to assess the implementation of the Act. However, she is still waiting on observations from various departments to come back in.

"I think it is remissible of the departments to be so slow," Ms Rabbitte told the Dáil.

She said Departments and public bodies "should know better" and "should know the value of allowing people the opportunity to be the very best that they can be, to allow people to perform their roles and responsibilities, and to integrate with services, integrate with their peers, but also to recognise that Irish Sign Language (ISL) is a form of communication and it is their first language."

Read More

Family may have to sell home to fund High Court case

More in this section

Shatter: Sally Rooney's decision not to work with Israeli publisher shows 'lack of understanding' Shatter: Sally Rooney's decision not to work with Israeli publisher shows 'lack of understanding'
Cyber Technology Security Protection Screen, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering National Cyber Security Centre will not have new director until 2022 
State pays €132m to National Broadband Ireland despite six-month rollout delay State pays €132m to National Broadband Ireland despite six-month rollout delay
Irish Sign LanguageDeafDisabilityPerson: Anne Rabbitte
Deaf children being denied constitutional right to an education, Dáil told

Growth rate of Covid-19 in Ireland has 'accelerated' as 1,627 new cases recorded

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices