Young girl left with two dislocated hips because of surgery wait, Dáil told 

Social Democrats co-leader, Roisin Shortall, said in the Dáil that children are in pain because of 'a lack of timely medical intervention'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins 

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 14:55
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A six-year-old girl has been left with two dislocated hips because of a long wait for scoliosis surgery, the Dáil has heard.

Following revelations earlier this week about the long wait endured by 10-year-old Cork boy Adam Terry, Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall raised the issue of a young girl named Rosie, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and who has been diagnosed with epilepsy and scoliosis.

Ms Shortall said that in September 2019, Rosie and her mother met with a consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgeon, at Temple Street, and that he said he hoped to operate on Rosie by that Christmas, as a matter of urgency.

"That surgery did not take place, and, more than two years later, there have been no updates from the hospital as to when it is likely to take place," Ms Shortall said. 

"That mother has contacted the hospital on numerous occasions, requested an independent review into Rosie's level of care, and, earlier this year, finally went to the Ombudsman for Children's Office. 

"While this has been going on, Rosie's condition has significantly deteriorated. Both of her hips are now dislocated and she can no longer use her postural support equipment, which is vital to try to limit the damage being done to her little body by scoliosis.

"Rosie, Adam, and the nearly 200 other children like them on waiting lists are enduring torture, which is facilitated by our healthcare system. 

"There is no other way to describe such cruel infliction of needless pain," Ms Shortall said. 

What does it say about our society and priorities that we allow this to happen? Children's bodies are becoming permanently deformed and they are enduring avoidable, excruciating pain, because of a lack of timely medical intervention."

In response, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he "will follow it up with Children's Health Ireland during the week" and that a commitment given by Simon Harris, when he was health minister, that such waits would be cut to four months, was given by the previous director of the HSE.

"The Government regrets that children experience long waiting times for scoliosis treatment and we remain conscious of the burden this places on them and their families," Mr Varadkar said. 

"Additional funding is committed, as part of the budget, to reduce waiting lists and improve waiting times. That is €250m and there is a health budget of €22bn this year. It is a major increase in resources."

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that Children's Health Ireland advised him that, as of the end of August, 118 child patients were awaiting spinal fusion, a decrease of eight patients compared to the previous year, and 78 were awaiting other procedures, a decrease of nine on the previous year.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar had clashed with Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin, who accused him of "lacking empathy" with renters. Mr Varadkar said this was a personalised attack.

Cork boy reminded us that Ireland allows children to wait in pain

