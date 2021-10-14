Keeping schools open is 'top priority' in any Covid-19 decision, says education minister

Ensuring schools remain open will be the priority in any decision made on the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions next week, Norma Foley, the education minister, has said.

Rising Covid-19 numbers have cast doubt on the October 22 reopening date, when nightclubs had been expected to resume business and other restrictions to be eased.

Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister, has said that the wide-scale return of workers to the office from October 22 is now "a little less likely".

"We will have to make a final decision on that early next week," Mr Donohoe said. "We owe it to those who are considering coming back to the office to give clarity on it.

"We do know that when we go through big changes in mobility or activity within our society, it affects where we are with the disease," Mr Donohoe said, adding that "what really matters to me, at the moment, is that the progress that we have made in our current level of opening, we don't have to reverse that."

Ms Foley said there is "acceptance" that education must be prioritised and called on people to heed the Covid-19 "alert" to ensure that schools are not disrupted.

Given the unexpected spike in new cases and rising hospitalisations in recent days, Ms Foley said that nightclubs and other venues will now have to wait until next week before a final decision is made by the Government.

"Every day of data matters, so it would be premature, at this point, to make a decision regarding October 22," Ms Foley said.

That 300,000 people remain unvaccinated is a "cause for concern", she said.

"One thing we have learned about Covid is that it's a very fluid situation, and I think society has made enormous sacrifices for the benefit of education and, indeed, other sectors.

"The alert is being sounded now," Ms Foley said. "I do think we're aware that we need to be ever more vigilant, in terms of our social distance, in terms of our wearing of masks, hand hygiene, and vaccination, and all of that, and I believe society will heed the alert."

Asked about the impact further increases in cases could have on schools, Ms Foley said: "It has been accepted by society, and supported by society, that schools are a priority for government and that the education of our children and young people must be a priority."