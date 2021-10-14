Liam Neeson hails Irish public as 2m  vaccines donated 

Irish people have now donated over two million Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in the world’s least developed countries.

As part of UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign, donations from Ireland have now officially passed the two million doses mark.

Announcing the milestone, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actor Liam Neeson has hailed the generosity of the Irish public.

He said he has been inspired by the support Irish people have shown for others around the world.

“I am so proud to announce that the Irish public has now donated over two million Covid-19 vaccine dose deliveries. It is incredible,” he said.

The pandemic has shown us that we are all in this together. And the generous response to UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign in Ireland has been so inspiring to witness and be part of.

UNICEF is working to deliver three billion Covid-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable families, health workers and high-risk people across the world.

Neeson launched UNICEF Ireland’s campaign in June, voicing an inspiring TV and radio campaign and encouraging people to ‘give a vaccine’ when they ‘get a vaccine’.

So far, the campaign has raised over €5 million from individuals and companies in Ireland and according to Neeson, it provides everyone with an opportunity to help end the pandemic.

“I think we are all so grateful for our vaccines and for life slowly returning to normal," he continued.

"When you think that just €25 can help UNICEF deliver enough vaccines for 5 of the world’s most vulnerable people, it is an amazing gift to give. It shows that we can all play our part in ending the pandemic."

UNICEF has delivered over 300 million vaccine doses to over 140 countries and with vaccination rates in some of the world’s least developed countries still below 5%, Neeson urged Irish people to continue supporting UNICEF’s work.

Liam Neeson is set to discuss his most important role, as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign on this week’s Late Late Show.

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children.

The Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign offers people in Ireland an opportunity to come together in support of global vaccine equity.

More information is available on UNICEF Ireland's wesbite.