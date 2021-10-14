Liam Neeson hails Irish public as 2m  vaccines donated 

Liam Neeson hails Irish public as 2m  vaccines donated 

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson has hailed the Irish public for the response to the Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 09:32
Maeve Lee

Irish people have now donated over two million Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in the world’s least developed countries.

As part of UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign, donations from Ireland have now officially passed the two million doses mark.

Announcing the milestone, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actor Liam Neeson has hailed the generosity of the Irish public.

He said he has been inspired by the support Irish people have shown for others around the world.

“I am so proud to announce that the Irish public has now donated over two million Covid-19 vaccine dose deliveries. It is incredible,” he said.

The pandemic has shown us that we are all in this together. And the generous response to UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign in Ireland has been so inspiring to witness and be part of.

UNICEF is working to deliver three billion Covid-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable families, health workers and high-risk people across the world.

Neeson launched UNICEF Ireland’s campaign in June, voicing an inspiring TV and radio campaign and encouraging people to ‘give a vaccine’ when they ‘get a vaccine’.

So far, the campaign has raised over €5 million from individuals and companies in Ireland and according to Neeson, it provides everyone with an opportunity to help end the pandemic.

“I think we are all so grateful for our vaccines and for life slowly returning to normal," he continued.

"When you think that just €25 can help UNICEF deliver enough vaccines for 5 of the world’s most vulnerable people, it is an amazing gift to give. It shows that we can all play our part in ending the pandemic."

UNICEF has delivered over 300 million vaccine doses to over 140 countries and with vaccination rates in some of the world’s least developed countries still below 5%, Neeson urged Irish people to continue supporting UNICEF’s work.

Liam Neeson is set to discuss his most important role, as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign on this week’s Late Late Show.

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children.

The Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign offers people in Ireland an opportunity to come together in support of global vaccine equity.

More information is available on UNICEF Ireland's wesbite.

Read More

New survey highlights importance of Covid-19 booster programme as 'breakthrough' infections found 

More in this section

Workers hours study Everyone back to workplace on October 22 'little less likely', says Donohoe
Some freight companies see fall in revenue Brussels ‘preparing for worst’ from UK after setting out changes to NI protocol
First and Deputy First Minister nomination NI’s leaders urge caution as latest Covid-19 rule relaxations take effect
#COVID-19
Coronavirus - Mon Sep 20, 2021

New survey highlights importance of Covid-19 booster programme as 'breakthrough' infections found 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices