No €19m jackpot winner but one player scoops €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize

No €19m jackpot winner but one player scoops €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize

The winning ticket for the Lotto Plus 2 prize was sold in Dublin.

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 21:04
Steve Neville

There was no winner of the record €19m jackpot, but one player did scoop the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The player has won €250,000 and the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 3, 11, 26, 27, 35, 42 and the bonus was 25.

The €19,060,800 jackpot has been rolling since June 9 and whoever wins it will win the largest Lotto jackpot ever.

As the jackpot is now capped, it means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

More than 184,000 players won prizes in tonight’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

More in this section

Micheál Martin: 'No guarantee' society will reopen as planned on October 22 Micheál Martin: 'No guarantee' society will reopen as planned on October 22
Brexit EU unveils proposals to slash Brexit checks required under Northern Ireland Protocol
FILE PHOTO Responding to a report from the Garda Inspectorate, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the Garda Anti Corruptio Investigation to examine handling of garda abuse allegations, says Drew Harris
No €19m jackpot winner but one player scoops €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize

Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing from Kildare

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices