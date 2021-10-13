No €19m jackpot winner but one player scoops €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize

There was no winner of the record €19m jackpot, but one player did scoop the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.
The player has won €250,000 and the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 3, 11, 26, 27, 35, 42 and the bonus was 25.
The €19,060,800 jackpot has been rolling since June 9 and whoever wins it will win the largest Lotto jackpot ever.
As the jackpot is now capped, it means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.
The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.
More than 184,000 players won prizes in tonight’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.