Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing from Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 43-year-old missing from Kildare.

Philomena O'Connor was last seen in Maynooth on Tuesday at around 10am.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Philomena is described as being 5’5” in height with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing jeans and a jumper.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.