Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing from Kildare

Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing from Kildare

Have you seen Philomena O'Connor?

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 18:38
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 43-year-old missing from Kildare.

Philomena O'Connor was last seen in Maynooth on Tuesday at around 10am.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Philomena is described as being 5’5” in height with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing jeans and a jumper.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Brexit EU unveils proposals to slash Brexit checks required under Northern Ireland Protocol
FILE PHOTO Responding to a report from the Garda Inspectorate, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the Garda Anti Corruptio Investigation to examine handling of garda abuse allegations, says Drew Harris
State will pay out €31m to survivors of national school abuse State will pay out €31m to survivors of national school abuse
Missing people
Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing from Kildare

Taoiseach: 'No guarantee' society will reopen as planned on October 22

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices