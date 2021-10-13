Almost 1m BER audits completed over 12 years

Almost 1m building energy ratings (BER) have been completed in Ireland since first introduced as a compulsory measure 12 years ago.

A building owner must obtain a BER certificate from a certified checker before a new building is occupied for the first time, in what is described as an audit.

There were 965,350 unique domestic BERs completed from 2009 to the end of September 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This compares with about 1.7m occupied private households in the 2016 census, it added.

From January 2009, a BER certificate and advisory report is compulsory for all homes being sold or offered for rent.

There are three types – one for a new build not yet completed but based off plans, one for the final build, and another for existing homes.

The number of building energy rating (BER) audits of homes carried out in the third quarter of 2021 only increased by 1% compared to a year earlier, in contrast to a 24% increase in buildings such as hotels and hospitals.

However, the improvement in energy efficiency of newly-built homes is apparent, according to CSO data, with 97% of those built from 2015 to 2021 given an A rating, compared with 34% in 2010 and 2014, and a mere 1% in 2005 and 2009.

Dublin county had the highest combined A and B rating at 32%, while Leitrim and Tipperary had the lowest proportion of the same ratings at 11%, the CSO said.

Non-domestic buildings

When it comes to non-domestic buildings, such as hotels or hospitals, there were 1,089 BER audits reported in quarter three of this year, an increase of 24% compared to the same period last year.

In relation to those built between 2015 and 2021, some 21% of buildings received an A rating compared with 8% of non-domestic buildings constructed between 2010-2014, the CSO said.

There have been more than 65,000 non-domestic BER audits conducted since 2009, with 2% awarded an A rating, 13% a B rating, and 34% with a C rating.

The most energy-efficient building types audited over the past 12 years are schools and colleges, with 29% awarded an A rating, according to the CSO.

Second on this list of most energy-efficient buildings were nursing homes and hostels, with 9% rated A, it added.

The least energy-efficient building types, defined by a G rating, were workshops and maintenance depots at 23%, the data shows.

When it comes to the highest proportion of combined A and B ratings, Carlow and Kildare had 21%. Kilkenny has the highest proportion of G-rated buildings, at 18%.