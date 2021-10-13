Farm safety funding to be used for mental wellbeing

Funding provided for farm safety in Budget 2022 will also be used to address mental health and wellbeing among farmers, a junior minister from the Department of Agriculture has said.

Speaking at a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, Minister of State Martin Heydon announced a €2m dedicated fund for farm safety had been secured in the budget.

Five people have died in farm accidents this year to date, down from 19 during the whole of 2020, he added.

However, the minister said the funds would also be used for the wellbeing of farmers, as mental health and physical health are “inextricably linked”.

“How can a farmer look after their animals if they’re not looking after themselves? Farmer isolation is a real concern for us. Farmers suffer a lot of pressures,” he said.

“If you look at what happened during Covid, when we all were a little bit more isolated, that was compounded for farmers. Generally, going to the mart, going to a match at the weekend or going to the pub, and all those things were taken away from them.”

Mixed reaction

The overall agriculture package, of €1.85bn, received a mixed reaction from representative groups and opposition politicians, with many saying it falls short of the challenges facing family farms.

Some of the measures outlined in the budget include €872m in funding for rural development and forestry supports, such as targeted supports for the beef and sheep sectors, and €80m for on-farm investments.

Funding was also provided to establish a food ombudsman's office.

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association Pat McCormack said the announcement did not match the scale of the challenge ahead.

“We keep hearing that we’re a critical sector in terms of emissions lowering and we keep saying that we can and will get on board with the project so long as rural Ireland’s economic sustainability is given the same consideration as environmental sustainability,” he said.

However, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said protecting farm families is “at the centre” of the budget allocation.

“Farmers can have confidence that this budget protects farm family income and supports action to improve safety and sustainability on farms," he said.

"We have succeeded in maintaining all of the crucial farm schemes and the budget provision will also allow us to provide additional funding for a number of policy priorities."

Asked if the country could meet its carbon emission targets without reducing the size of the national herd, Mr McConalogue said: “Certainly, in relation to my engagement and my objective around that is to achieve that. It is very achievable, but it’s challenging.”