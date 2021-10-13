'Bring it on': MTU lecturer hopes to be first Irish woman to row across Atlantic

A lecturer at Munster Technological University is aiming to become the first Irish woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

Dr Karen Weekes is setting off on a 70-day, 3,000-mile journey in December and is spending "every minute of every day" preparing for the mammoth challenge.

If she succeeds, she will be the first Irish woman to row solo across any ocean.

Millie the rowboat faces a 70-day, 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic in December. Photo: Andreas Riemenschneider

“I’m not into records to be truthful. I’ve always just loved the endurance end of things, I like pushing my body and pushing my mind to see how far I can go,” she said.

Dr Weekes has a PhD in sports psychology and lectures in MTU’s Health and Leisure course.

Her long list of previous achievements includes a 4,000-mile cycle across Canada, and a 1,000-mile kayak around Ireland. It’s not even her first time crossing the Atlantic, as she’s sailed it twice before.

Sharon Shannon and Eilish O’Connor playing at the official launch of Dr Karen Weekes' journey. Photo: Andreas Riemenschneider

Through all her previous feats of endurance, one thing Dr Weekes has noticed is the lack of women participating in adventure and endurance sports, which is why the campaign for her upcoming row is called “She Can Do 2021”.

“I’d like to encourage other females to participate in adventure or endurance sports, and also to encourage girls and women to just go out of their comfort zone and push themselves a small bit,” she added.

Dr Weekes hopes her journey will also highlight two of the UN’s Sustainability Goals, gender equality and ocean conservation.

She and her team have been “flat out” for over a year.

“At the moment I'm organising shipping and rehydrated food, making sure I have the right equipment on the boat, understanding the equipment, and doing courses in sea rescue, sea survival, and first aid. Then there’s also mental and physical training, and doing my regular job as well,” she said.

In December, Dr Weekes will set off from Gran Canaria, and row southwest to catch the trade winds, which she hopes will give her an extra boost as she rows across to her final destination in Barbados.

She’s looking forward to passing the time with podcasts, audiobooks, and singing along to her desert-rowboat playlist.

“I’ll be singing at the top of my voice I'm sure. The closest person to me when I’m mid-Atlantic will be in a space station, so I'll be waving up to the lads above me,” she said.

More than anything, she says she is just “dying to get out there and get rowing”.

“Bring it on,” she said.