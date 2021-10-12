'We are coming to tax you': Varadkar's message to land hoarders

The Tanaiste has said that a new Zoned Land Tax introduced in Budget 2022 sends a clear message that “we are coming to tax you” to developers who fail to build on land with planning permission.

The new tax, to be charged at a rate of 3%, is expected to apply to roughly 50% of all zoned and serviced land currently available - or roughly 8,000 acres, Leo Varadkar said.

However, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien was forced to defend the lead-in time to the enactment of the new tax as well as the rate being used, which is less than half the current vacant sites levy.

However, Mr O'Brien said that this levy brought in just €21,000 last year. However, he said that those paying that rate will not see a reduction.

He said that it was necessary to put in place the logistics and legislation around the scheme, which include full maps for each local authority, which he called a "land activation measure and not a tax".

"The fact that we're signalling that we're doing this will signal to people that they have to start using that land. But we have to make sure that there are penalties for not doing that.

"This is a really significant measure in terms of land activation. This measure with the Land Value Sharing included in Housing For All shows that this Government will tackle speculative land values."

Speaking at the Budget press conference for his Department of Business, Enterprise, and Employment, Mr Varadkar said that for all developers the new tax represents an unavoidable obstacle.

“The message is very clear to anyone who has zoned land, who is hoarding it, whether its an individual landowner or a company, we are coming to tax it,” he said.

“You need to start developing that land, you need to apply for planning permission if you haven’t, and if you have applied then you need to start building on it.”

“If you don’t do that you will face a tax, and it’s not a one-off tax, it is every year, and it is going to erode your profit margins."