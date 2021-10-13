Two Irish universities rank in 'Times' top 100 world university rankings

Two Irish universities have ranked in the top 100 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings — one of which has done so for the first time.

THE has released its global rankings across the subjects of social sciences, education, business and economics, and law studies for 2022.

University College Dublin has landed its first top-100 position in education, ranking 83rd in the world, while Trinity College Dublin has ranked as the 99th best place in the world to study law.

In the education rankings, UCD tied for 83rd place alongside the University of Connecticut (USA) and the University of Bristol (UK), in a list of 597 universities from 68 countries and regions. UCD jumped from the 126th-150th bracket in last year’s rankings. Trinity and UL joined UCD within the top 150 universities for education.

UCD campus.

In the law rankings, Trinity College Dublin is number 99 in the world, tied alongside Emory University in the USA and the University of Aberdeen in the UK. The World University Rankings by subject for law contains 257 universities from 39 countries and regions.

UCD lost its spot in the top 100 law rankings from last year, but is still in the top 125.

While no Irish institution made its way into the top 100 list for business and economics, both Trinity and UCD placed in the top 150 of 795 universities from 72 countries and regions.

The top spots across all subjects were dominated by US and UK universities. The US’ Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University tied in first place for business and economics, Stanford University retained its top spot for the fourth consecutive year in law and also ranked as number one for education, while the University of Oxford took the top spot for social sciences.