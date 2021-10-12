Child Rescue Alert issued as gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing two-year-old girl

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 17:46
Maeve Lee

An Garda Síochána has initiated a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert and is seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two-year-old Aoife Haynes Murphy.

An Garda Síochána said they have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Aoife Haynes Murphy.

At approximately 10:10am today, Tuesday, 12 October 2021, Aoife was taken from Swinford Health Centre, Co Mayo, in contravention of a court order.

Aoife is understood to be currently travelling with her parents, Paul Murphy (33 years old) and Kimberley Haynes (34 years old) in a Black Kia Sportage car. The registration number is KE21ENH.

Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána believe that they are in the Dublin City Centre area at this time.

Aoife has fair coloured hair and at the time she went missing was wearing a pink bodysuit with a checked dress, cream tights, pink dock martin boots and an animal print jacket with a hood. 

The jacket is very distinctive as it contains a number of animal prints including giraffes, zebras, monkeys and elephants.

Paul is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slight build with shaved hair.

Kimberley is described as being 5 foot 8 in height of slim build with long straight black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112.

Please do not approach those involved, instead immediately contact 999 / 112 or your local Garda Station providing as much information as possible.

