Irish 18-year-olds can apply for free Interrail tickets to travel across Europe next summer 

The competition is open this year to two groups of young people aged between 18 and 20 for the first time after the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 13:50
Ciarán Sunderland

Irish people aged between 18 and 20 can apply for free Interrail tickets today to travel across Europe next summer. 

The DiscoverEU initiative is a European Union (EU) program that allows members of the EU who are 18-years-old to apply for 60,000 travel passes to be used around Europe next summer. 

The project aims to offer young people "to take advantage of the freedom of movement throughout the European Union, explore the diversity of Europe, learn about European cultural heritage and history, and connect with people from all over the continent".

Applications have opened today at 11am and will remain open until October 26. 

Successful applicants can travel for up to 30 days between March 1 2022 and 28 February 2023.

Young people who were not able to travel last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic are also included in this year's application round. 

In 2018-2019, the last year the project successfully ran without interruption, 350,000 candidates applied for a total of 70,000 travel passes available. 

66% of those 70,000 successful candidates travelled by train out of their country for the first time. 

DiscoverEU travellers are encouraged to be Ambassadors for the program and to share their experiences on social media  using #DiscoverEU and enter in the #DiscoverEU photo and video competition to win prizes. 

DiscoverEU is an EU initiative based on a proposal from the European Parliament, which secured its funding for 2018 through a Preparatory Action. 

Encouraging young Irish people to apply, Ireland South MEP Deidre Clune said it is a great way for young people to discover the EU after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has been a very challenging 18 months for everyone and this scheme was a huge success previously with thousands of Irish people applying for tickets. 

"The scheme is a great way to help young Irish people learn about and see other EU countries. 

"There is so much to learn across Europe and a scheme such as this is very welcome in helping young people as they learn and develop," she said. 

