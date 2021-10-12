Trust in governments, police, media, and healthcare system all falling during the pandemic

The fragility of strides made in gender and socio-economic equality across Europe has been exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, with women, young people, and the economically and socially marginalised most affected.

That is the conclusion of the Dublin-based EU agency European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, or Eurofound, as it examined the fallout from the pandemic through a range of factors.

Trust in governmental institutions has also been eroded as the pandemic raged on, Eurofound said.

Three separate surveys on living and working throughout the pandemic painted a “bleak picture”, according to the agency.

“In spring 2021, mental wellbeing reached its lowest level across all age groups since the onset of the pandemic, with young people and those out of work most adversely affected,” Eurofound said.

"Our research also showed that over half (55%) of young people were at risk of depression during the early stages of lockdowns across the EU, with Europe’s youth suffering disproportionately from social isolation and stymied educational and employment opportunities.

“Meanwhile, trust in institutions has plummeted, with trust in national governments across all EU Member States lower than at the start of the pandemic."

Across Europe, citizens felt the divisive social and economic fallouts with a dwindling number viewing crisis support measures as fair and efficient.

In April this year, Eurofound research indicated that in the first stage of the pandemic, overall trust in institutions remained relatively stable or even increased when it came to the EU itself, but by the third round of its online survey “a decline is noticeable”.

Five institutions — national governments, news media, the EU, police, and the healthcare system — were included in the survey rounds.

Four of these five institutions recorded lower levels of trust in spring 2021 compared with spring 2020, according to Eurofound.

The EU itself was the only institution where trust levels are not lower than those recorded a year earlier, it said.

While women appeared to be physically more resilient when it came to the virus itself, they bore the brunt of the economic and social fallout, according to the findings.

“Measures taken by governments to control the spread of the virus exacerbated gender divides in unemployment, domestic labour, and financial security, all to the disadvantage of women,” Eurofound said.

Work–life conflict escalated for many people working from home, with mothers of small children often bearing the brunt of the impact.

However bleak the findings were in parts, there is hope for the future when it comes to living and working, the agency said.

“Covid-19 may have left many sectors and businesses dormant, but it has revolutionised other aspects of working life, with large swathes of the workforce working from home during the pandemic and increasingly questioning old paradigms.

“Despite ongoing issues with vaccine hesitancy, which Eurofound’s research helped bring to light — particularly in relation to the spread of misinformation — many EU countries have enjoyed success with their vaccine rollout.

“The public health threat of the virus gradually is receding and, in addition to the prioritisation of ensuring robust, resilient and coordinated health systems across the union, the way that work is done may turn out to be one of the most important long-term consequences of the pandemic.”