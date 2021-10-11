'Our staff are exhausted': HSE chief warns of winter challenge as Covid impacts health system

The director general of the HSE Paul Reid has warned that it is going to be a “very challenging” winter for the health service and that healthcare workers are "exhausted".

Mr Reid was speaking on Newstalk Breakfast where he was outlining the current situation with Covid-19 figures.

An ambulance outside the emergency department at CUH. Picture: Denis Minihane. As of Sunday night there were 393 people in hospital with Covid-19, 74 of them in ICU, that was a rise of 23 percent, he said.

In the last four days the number of cases had risen from 1,500 to 2,000 per day, he added.

Of the 74 patients in ICU 67 percent were unvaccinated and three percent were partially vaccinated, he said.

Mr Reid also pointed out that of the 74 in ICU, 58% were aged over 50 and 40% were in the 15-49 age group which highlighted the risk of serious illness for those who were not vaccinated.

Winter response

“It’s going to be a very difficult winter. Our staff are exhausted,” he said.

A number of initiatives were going to be introduced to cope with the pressures on the health service during this “challenging time”, he added.

The measures included a procurement agreement with private hospitals providing 1,000 bed days per week for non-Covid care along with extra capacity for operating theatres and clinics and the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There would also be a focus on treatment in the community and keeping people safely at home.

Mr Reid repeated a call for anyone who is not vaccinated to do so. “No one will be left behind," he said.

Vaccination clinics were available in colleges and the HSE was also working with not for profit organisations dealing with vulnerable people to ensure they could get the vaccine.

Covid-19 continued to have a “disproportionate” effect on the health service, while case numbers and hospitalisations were “steady”, he would prefer to see them coming down, he said.