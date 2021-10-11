Status yellow weather warning issued for blanket mist and fog

Mist and fog are blanketing the country this morning.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning until 11am today.

It has been in place since 1am.

The mist and fog that formed overnight has a risk of becoming so dense that visibility will be impaired, especially in the midlands.

Mist and fog🌫️ will gradually clear this morning, leaving a largely dry day with hazy sunny spells🌤️

Cloudier in the north and west during the afternoon. ☁️Highs of 13 to 16 degrees in a mostly light westerly breeze.



More detail ➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/blrPKe3K3i — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 11, 2021

It is expected to gradually clear as the morning goes on, leaving a mainly dry day with hazy sunny spells.

The fog is expected to clear later this morning. Picture: AP Photo/Michael Probst

This is expected to turn cloudier in the north and west in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C with a mostly light westerly breeze.

Tonight, it will turn cloudier again with light rain in patches and drizzle in other parts.

A few patches of mist and fog will develop.

Lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C but falling to between 4C or 5C in parts of the southeast.