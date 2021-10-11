Status yellow weather warning issued for blanket mist and fog

Mist and fog are blanketing the country this morning.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning until 11am today.
It has been in place since 1am.
The mist and fog that formed overnight has a risk of becoming so dense that visibility will be impaired, especially in the midlands.
Mist and fog🌫️ will gradually clear this morning, leaving a largely dry day with hazy sunny spells🌤️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 11, 2021
Cloudier in the north and west during the afternoon. ☁️Highs of 13 to 16 degrees in a mostly light westerly breeze.
More detail ➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/blrPKe3K3i
It is expected to gradually clear as the morning goes on, leaving a mainly dry day with hazy sunny spells.
This is expected to turn cloudier in the north and west in the afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C with a mostly light westerly breeze.
Tonight, it will turn cloudier again with light rain in patches and drizzle in other parts.
A few patches of mist and fog will develop.
Lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C but falling to between 4C or 5C in parts of the southeast.