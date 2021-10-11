Status yellow weather warning issued for blanket mist and fog

The Ha' Penny Bridge in Dublin City Center submerged in a blanket of fog this morning. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 06:48
Ciarán Sunderland

Mist and fog are blanketing the country this morning. 

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning until 11am today. 

It has been in place since 1am.

The mist and fog that formed overnight has a risk of becoming so dense that visibility will be impaired, especially in the midlands.

It is expected to gradually clear as the morning goes on, leaving a mainly dry day with hazy sunny spells. 

The fog is expected to clear later this morning. Picture: AP Photo/Michael Probst
This is expected to turn cloudier in the north and west in the afternoon. 

Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C with a mostly light westerly breeze.

Tonight, it will turn cloudier again with light rain in patches and drizzle in other parts. 

A few patches of mist and fog will develop. 

Lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C but falling to between 4C or 5C in parts of the southeast.

