Cancer survivors help buy machine which slashes waiting times for patients at CUH 

A €550,000, machine part-funded by two cancer survivors in Cork, has reduced an eight-week waiting time for patients to just 24 hours.

The Ion Torrent Genexus sequencer at Cork University Hospital (CUH) can identify the DNA profiles of cancers, which are then used to determine the best type of treatment to fight the disease.

Almost €50,000 was raised during Cork Pink Week in 2019, organised by friends Miriam Healy and Sylvia McHenry, both of whom have survived breast cancer.

"We wanted to raise awareness that breast cancer hits all ages and is affecting people younger than the breast check age of 50," said Ms Healy.

"We met with CUH Charity and consultants in the hospital to find out what they needed and what could really benefit patients.

"Following our first event in City Hall, we were able to contribute to the purchase of two high-resolution reporting workshop stations for advanced interpretation of mammograms."

In 2019, the friends then launched Cork Pink Week, staging a business breakfast and a 'pink lunch' at Collins Barracks, which raised funds for the new equipment.

Ms McHenry said the machine also allows people who have recovered to be tested to investigate the likelihood of their cancer recurring.

The technology uses sequencing to help speed up cancer testing, enabling patients to start their therapies and clinical trials earlier.

It is used to identify the DNA sequence of a cancer, which allows consultants to start a treatment plan based on the cancer's profile.

Previously, this profiling had to be done in Britain, and during the Covid pandemic, it often took eight weeks to turn around results.

These results can now be delivered within 24 hours by CUH.

Public support for CUH Charity's 18-month Pull Together campaign, ensured the remaining funds were raised.

The Karen Fenton Ovarian Cancer Fund raised €80,000 in memory of Ms Fenton, who spent her final weeks in CUH before her death in 2017, aged 43.

Mick McCourt, his family and friends and work colleagues from McAfee raised more than €64,000 in memory of his wife Aileen, who died in 2018.