Not to make a noise about it — the nuns at the heart of Cork society for 250 years

Sister Rosarie Lordan, Sister Lucy Lynch, Sister Patricia O’Shea, Sister Lelia Finn, Sister Mary Dineen, and Sister Samira Gill at the launch of the 'Not to make a noise about it' exhibition at Nano Nagle Place, Cork City. Picture: Clare Keogh

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 12:30
Ryan O’Rourke

As the title suggests they don't normally seek out attention but a new photo series pays homage to 250 years of the Presentation Sisters at Nano Nagle Place. 

The exhibition, titled: 'Not to make a noise about it' brings together portraits of the sisters, which were taken by renowned photographer, Clare Keogh, and places them alongside archival images that were chosen to illuminate aspects of their life and work.

A website that contains more images and audio recordings of the sisters talking about their lives and work has been designed to accompany the exhibition, which will continue until December at Nano Nagle Place.

Former pupils of ‘South Pres’ school and South Parish residents may see some familiar faces, with the exhibition featuring images of sisters who have spent much of their lives at the school.

This includes Sr Mary Dinneen, who entered South Presentation Convent in 1955, was principal of the secondary school, and before that, set up the Presentation Secondary Girl’s School in Ballyphehane.

Sr Lucy Lynch, who entered South Presentation Convent in 1964, worked as the teacher of the pre-school class at South Presentation Primary School for much of her life.

Sr Lucy entered at the same time as Sr Lelia Finn and Sr Helen Dobbyn, whose photographs also appear in 'Not to make a noise about it'.

Sister Patricia O’Shea pictured taking a picture at the 'Not to make a noise about it' exhibition. Picture: Clare Keogh 
Sister Patricia O’Shea pictured taking a picture at the 'Not to make a noise about it' exhibition. Picture: Clare Keogh 

Sr Lelia was principal at Ballyphehane Secondary, and in Sexton Street in Limerick City.

Also included are Sr Prema Antony and Sr Mary Kealy, who are members of the resident community of Nano Nagle Place, still living in the original convent built by Nano Nagle in 1771.

Sr Prema spent 30 years in Zambia, ministering in various capacities, the last being at the Garden of Oneness, a place of spirituality and welcome set up by the Presentation Sisters and the local community.

Sr Mary Kealy, who is fondly known as Sr Mary Mississippi, having spent much of her working life in the United States, is also included. Her tenure saw the integration of black and white students in schools. In her interview, she recalls her experience of that process.

Shane Clarke, CEO of Nano Nagle Place said: “With this exhibition, we celebrate Nano Nagle Place as a site of living heritage and acknowledge it not just as a museum, but a sacred space, where the work and worship of the Presentation Sisters continue today.” 

The photographer, Clare Keogh, said that she hopes that in some small way these photos and interviews “will stand to acknowledge these extraordinary women who would count themselves as anything but".

“By examining the individual sisters’ stories we get a greater sense of the Presentation order and its work,” she added.

Sr Grace McKernan attempts to sum up the changing role of the Presentation Sisters and adds that she knows that “different forms of religious life only have a certain life span". 

“My big thing is that Nano Nagle's legacy continues into the future,” Sr McKernan added.

“Nano Nagle saw education as a way of freeing people and enabling people to be their best selves ... they’d do everything to enable the children to be the best people they can be, to take their place in society,” Sr McKernan added.

