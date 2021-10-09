1,940 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as 75% of the country now fully vaccinated

A further 1,940 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the department of health.

As of 8am this morning, there were 352 patients with Covid-19 hospitalised - a decrease of two on Friday’s figure.

There were 74 people with the virus being treated in intensive care this morning, an increase of on from yesterday.

As with previous releases, the Department of Health said these figures are subject to future review and validation.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 1,940* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 352 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 9, 2021

Speaking yesterday, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, said a recent rise in daily case numbers represented an "increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days".

However, he said that the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last seven days - 8,845 - is still fewer than the 9,115 cases seen one week previously.

Dr Glynn said that the seven-day moving average of daily cases was 1,264 as of yesterday evening, compared to 1,302 one week ago.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained," he said.

“If you are experiencing a high temperature, dry cough, or flu-like symptoms please stay at home - do not go to work or socialise.

"To keep yourself and your family safe please continue to regularly wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, another significant vaccination milestone has been reached, according to the head of Ireland's vaccine taskforce.

In a tweet this morning, Professor Brian MacCraith confirmed that 92% of adults over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

93% of those aged 16 and over have received at least one vaccine dose.

Among those aged 12 and over, that figure is 91%.

75% of the entire population of the country is now fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION UPDATE 🇮🇪



Another significant milestone reached!



💉 92% of adults (18+) are fully vaccinated



💉 ~93% of 16+ popn. have received at least 1 dose



💉 >91% of 12+ popn. have received at least 1 dose



💉~75% of total popn. are fully vaccinated@HSELive #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/wtaafCfeXb — Brian MacCraith (@muirtheimhne) October 9, 2021

In Northern Ireland, a further 1,274 positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed during the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

Four new Covid-related deaths have also been recorded.